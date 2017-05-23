Trail improvements are coming to a section of LaSalle.

At their meeting Tuesday evening, LaSalle town council approved widening the existing trail on Elmdale from Todd to Wyoming, constructing a new trail on Wyoming from Elmdale to Malden, and constructing a new trail on Orford from Malden to the existing trail at the Oakville Avenue right of way.

New traffic signals will be installed on Todd Lane at the existing Turkey Creek crosswalk, on Todd Lane at the Elmdale intersection and on Malden Road at the Wyoming/Orford intersection.

Total cost is set at $529,829. The town received a grant to cover up to 50% of the costs.