Thursday May 11th, 2017

Posted at 11:55am

City News
Check your lotto tickets! Time is running out to claim a LOTTO 6/49 prize worth $1,000,000 for a ticket sold one year ago in Windsor.

Players have one year from the original draw date to claim their prize.

The winning selection for the Wednesday, May 25th, 2016 LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize Draw was 4 – 3 – 3 – 3 – 8 – 9 – 9 – 6 – 01.

Players must exactly match the Guaranteed Prize Draw Selection to win the $1 million prize.

Anyone possessing this ticket should fill in the back portion, sign it and contact the OLG Prize Centre at 20 Dundas Street West in Toronto before 6pm on Thursday, May 25th, 2017.

