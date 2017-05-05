Friday May 5th, 2017
Posted at 12:00pm
Working with the Environment Art Show
Friday May 5th, 2017
ArtSpeak Gallery
Live Music: Soul Brother Mike “Learn To Vibe” album release at Dr. Disc
Friday May 5th, 2017
Dr. Disc Records
Windsor Express vs KW Titans – Playoffs Game 1
Friday May 5th, 2017
Atlas Tube Centre
Windsor Light Music Theatre’s Production of Jesus Christ Superstar
Friday May 5th, 2017
St. Clair Centre for the Arts - Chrysler Theatre
GRAND OPENING: Strong Body Yoga & Fitness
Friday May 5th, 2017
Strong Body Yoga & Fitness
New Exhibit! Métis History & Culture
Friday May 5th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Maifest 2017
Friday May 5th, 2017
Heimat Windsor Banquet Centre
New Exhibit! Comics by George Rizok
Friday May 5th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
The Bank Theatre Proudly Presents an Intimate Evening with UK Duo Sensation RED DIRT SKINNERS
Friday May 5th, 2017
The Bank Theatre and Meeting Place
Windsor Police at 150 Years: Images and Artifacts
Friday May 5th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Local Author Book Signing for The Unforgivable Series!
Saturday May 6th, 2017
Indigo Bookstore
Working with the Environment Art Show
Saturday May 6th, 2017
ArtSpeak Gallery
Air “Field of Dreams”
Saturday May 6th, 2017
364 Lancaster Squadron Hangar Unit 106
Brandenburg with Brahms
Saturday May 6th, 2017
The Capitol
Windsor Light Music Theatre’s Production of Jesus Christ Superstar
Saturday May 6th, 2017
St. Clair Centre for the Arts - Chrysler Theatre
Little Kickers Windsor-Essex County Soccer Classes
Saturday May 6th, 2017
Heritage Park Alliance Church
New Exhibit! Métis History & Culture
Saturday May 6th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Maifest 2017
Saturday May 6th, 2017
Heimat Windsor Banquet Centre
The ACT Big Band Presents A Night At the Movies
Saturday May 6th, 2017
The Olde Walkerville Theatre
Henna with Pixie By Design
Saturday May 6th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Tarot Readings with Rebecca Goldstein
Saturday May 6th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
New Exhibit! Comics by George Rizok
Saturday May 6th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Interactive Escape Room Theatre
Saturday May 6th, 2017
Fort Malden National Historic Site
Bach, Brahms, and Beer!
Saturday May 6th, 2017
Capitol Theatre Windsor
Windsor Police at 150 Years: Images and Artifacts
Saturday May 6th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Community Tree Planting – Windsor
Saturday May 6th, 2017
Tranby Park,
Free Comic Book Day at Rogues, Chimczuk, AGW and Adventure Bay
Saturday May 6th, 2017
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union
Free Comic Book Day!
Saturday May 6th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Mother’s Day DIY Gift Show
Saturday May 6th, 2017
Tecumseh Arena
Working with the Environment Art Show
Sunday May 7th, 2017
ArtSpeak Gallery
Greater Windsor Concert Band “A Symphonic Prayer for My Native Land” Concert
Sunday May 7th, 2017
Banwell Community Church
4th Annual Baba’s High Tea hosted by Windsor Tea Emporium
Sunday May 7th, 2017
Central Parks Athletics
Walk so Kids Can Talk presented by BMO
Sunday May 7th, 2017
Optimist Memorial Park
Sunday Funday Wine Tour
Sunday May 7th, 2017
Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 255
Windsor Express vs KW Titans – Playoffs Game 2
Sunday May 7th, 2017
Atlas Tube Centre
Windsor Light Music Theatre’s Production of Jesus Christ Superstar
Sunday May 7th, 2017
St. Clair Centre for the Arts - Chrysler Theatre
Masterful Energy Healer Certification Workshop with Geri Fowler
Sunday May 7th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
The Harrow Market
Sunday May 7th, 2017
The Harrow Market At The Harrow Country Depot
Windsor Classic Chorale: Mostly Canadian
Sunday May 7th, 2017
Heritage Auditorium, University of Windsor Campus
The ACT Big Band Presents A Night At the Movies
Sunday May 7th, 2017
The Olde Walkerville Theatre
face to face social
Sunday May 7th, 2017
Windsor Yacht Club