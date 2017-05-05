Partly CloudyNow
Friday May 5th, 2017

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday May 5th, 2017

Arts Events

Working with the Environment Art Show

Friday May 5th, 2017
ArtSpeak Gallery
Music Events

Live Music: Soul Brother Mike “Learn To Vibe” album release at Dr. Disc

Friday May 5th, 2017
Dr. Disc Records
Community Events

Windsor Express vs KW Titans – Playoffs Game 1

Friday May 5th, 2017
Atlas Tube Centre
Theatre Events

Windsor Light Music Theatre’s Production of Jesus Christ Superstar

Friday May 5th, 2017
St. Clair Centre for the Arts - Chrysler Theatre
Community Events

GRAND OPENING: Strong Body Yoga & Fitness

Friday May 5th, 2017
Strong Body Yoga & Fitness
Community Events

New Exhibit! Métis History & Culture

Friday May 5th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Festivals Events

Maifest 2017

Friday May 5th, 2017
Heimat Windsor Banquet Centre
Community Events

New Exhibit! Comics by George Rizok

Friday May 5th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Music Events

The Bank Theatre Proudly Presents an Intimate Evening with UK Duo Sensation RED DIRT SKINNERS

Friday May 5th, 2017
The Bank Theatre and Meeting Place
Arts Events

Windsor Police at 150 Years: Images and Artifacts

Friday May 5th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum

Saturday May 6th, 2017

Arts Events

Local Author Book Signing for The Unforgivable Series!

Saturday May 6th, 2017
Indigo Bookstore
Arts Events

Working with the Environment Art Show

Saturday May 6th, 2017
ArtSpeak Gallery
Community Events

Air “Field of Dreams”

Saturday May 6th, 2017
364 Lancaster Squadron Hangar Unit 106
Music Events

Brandenburg with Brahms

Saturday May 6th, 2017
The Capitol
Theatre Events

Windsor Light Music Theatre’s Production of Jesus Christ Superstar

Saturday May 6th, 2017
St. Clair Centre for the Arts - Chrysler Theatre
Community Events

Little Kickers Windsor-Essex County Soccer Classes

Saturday May 6th, 2017
Heritage Park Alliance Church
Community Events

New Exhibit! Métis History & Culture

Saturday May 6th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Festivals Events

Maifest 2017

Saturday May 6th, 2017
Heimat Windsor Banquet Centre
Music Events

The ACT Big Band Presents A Night At the Movies

Saturday May 6th, 2017
The Olde Walkerville Theatre
Community Events

Henna with Pixie By Design

Saturday May 6th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Community Events

Tarot Readings with Rebecca Goldstein

Saturday May 6th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Community Events

New Exhibit! Comics by George Rizok

Saturday May 6th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Theatre Events

Interactive Escape Room Theatre

Saturday May 6th, 2017
Fort Malden National Historic Site
Community Events

Bach, Brahms, and Beer!

Saturday May 6th, 2017
Capitol Theatre Windsor
Arts Events

Windsor Police at 150 Years: Images and Artifacts

Saturday May 6th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Community Events

Community Tree Planting – Windsor

Saturday May 6th, 2017
Tranby Park,
Community Events

Free Comic Book Day at Rogues, Chimczuk, AGW and Adventure Bay

Saturday May 6th, 2017
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union
Community Events

Free Comic Book Day!

Saturday May 6th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Crafts Events

Mother’s Day DIY Gift Show

Saturday May 6th, 2017
Tecumseh Arena

Sunday May 7th, 2017

Arts Events

Working with the Environment Art Show

Sunday May 7th, 2017
ArtSpeak Gallery
Arts Events

Greater Windsor Concert Band “A Symphonic Prayer for My Native Land” Concert

Sunday May 7th, 2017
Banwell Community Church
Charity Events

4th Annual Baba’s High Tea hosted by Windsor Tea Emporium

Sunday May 7th, 2017
Central Parks Athletics
Community Events

Walk so Kids Can Talk presented by BMO

Sunday May 7th, 2017
Optimist Memorial Park
Charity Events

Sunday Funday Wine Tour

Sunday May 7th, 2017
Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 255
Community Events

Windsor Express vs KW Titans – Playoffs Game 2

Sunday May 7th, 2017
Atlas Tube Centre
Theatre Events

Windsor Light Music Theatre’s Production of Jesus Christ Superstar

Sunday May 7th, 2017
St. Clair Centre for the Arts - Chrysler Theatre
Community Events

Masterful Energy Healer Certification Workshop with Geri Fowler

Sunday May 7th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Community Events

The Harrow Market

Sunday May 7th, 2017
The Harrow Market At The Harrow Country Depot
Music Events

Windsor Classic Chorale: Mostly Canadian

Sunday May 7th, 2017
Heritage Auditorium, University of Windsor Campus
Music Events

The ACT Big Band Presents A Night At the Movies

Sunday May 7th, 2017
The Olde Walkerville Theatre
Community Events

face to face social

Sunday May 7th, 2017
Windsor Yacht Club

