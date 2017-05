An 18-year-old has passed away after being struck by a car at a crosswalk in Leamington on Monday.

Morgan Harder of Leamington was struck by a grey Pontiac on the courtesy crosswalk at the Highbury Canco plant on Erie Street south, at approximately 1:30pm, Monday afternoon.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The investigation is continuing but police say charges are not anticipated to be filed at this time.