Police are looking for the public’s help to identify the drivers of three vehicles that may have hit and killed a man outside a Tecumseh Road bar over the weekend.

Investigators are interested in speaking with the drivers of the different vehicles.

Police say the vehicles were all driving westbound on Tecumseh Road East passing the intersection of Alexis Road shortly before 3:55am on Saturday April 29th.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

Vehicle #1 is described as a white cube van:

Vehicle #2 is described as a larger SUV with a sunroof:

Vehicle #3 is described as a smaller SUV: