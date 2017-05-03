The Tecumseh Parks & Recreation Department is gearing up for summer recreation activities and is encouraging residents to start planning as program registration begins Monday, May 15th, 2017.

Residents interested in summer programming can pick up the Tecumseh Summer Activity Guide at the Tecumseh Recreation Complex & Arena and Tecumseh Town Hall. The Activity Guide will also be available on the Town’s website, the Town App and at the new Recreation Portal at www.TecumsehRec.ca.

The Tecumseh Summer Activity Guide provides residents and visitors with information on recreational programs and events scheduled at Tecumseh recreation facilities and in parks throughout the summer including youth day festivals.

“We’re pleased to be offering a full slate of programming again this summer at our parks and facilities,” said Paul Anthony, Director of Parks & Recreation. “We want residents to know that there’s more to our facilities than just day camps and swimming lessons. We have a number of exciting events again this summer.”