A redevelopment of a small corner park in Tecumseh could be named after the late Councillor Mike Rohrer who passed away in May 2016.

Plans to redevelop the park the corner of Riverside Drive and Kensington Blvd was approved in December 2016. The proposed work includes the remove the existing infrastructure, consisting of two park benches, one trash container, a paved pathway and a light post. New infrastructure, along with low maintenance garden beds would then be installed.

While plans for the corner park were being developed, members of Rohrer’s family approached town administration about possible options the Town may have to honour his life and memory.

As the Rohrer family home is located on Kensington Blvd, and Rohrer was a long standing member of Beach Grove Golf and Country Club, a town report says that “a fitting tribute to the late Councillor Rohrer would be to name this area after him.”

As the refurbishing project included the removal of the existing paved pathway leading from the Riverside Drive Pathway to Kensington Blvd, to be replaced with a concrete pathway, it was determined that the naming would reflect not only the enhanced area but the new walkway as well.

The family has provided Administration with their preferred name: Michael Rohrer Boulevard.

The proposed name changed goes to town council on May 9th, 2017.