The Greater Essex County District School Board’s Math Strategy Team has devised a plan to use math to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

Throughout the month of June, staff, students and their families are invited to participate in the Canada 150 Math Challenge.

Visit the webpage www.publicboard.ca/150 to try some of the math challenges posted there, follow @Canada150Math on Twitter and hashtag the posts #canada150math and share your own Canada 150 math challenges.