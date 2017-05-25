

The City of Windsor is offering a new and engaging way to tour historic Sandwich Town online; Museum Windsor is hosting three opportunities for guided tours; and the Art Gallery of Windsor is presenting a creative take on both Sandwich the Town and sandwich the food phenomenon in a new exhibition.

The new Sandwich Heritage Walking Tour is a mobile friendly website that helps you conduct a self-guided tour and explore the history and heritage of the former Town of Sandwich. Find it here.

In addition to the self guided option, the historical experts at Museum Windsor will offer three guided tours over the course of this anniversary year on Sunday, May 28th, Sunday, July 2nd, and Sunday, October 1st, 2017. Pre-registration is required. You can do so online or call 519-253-1812.

The Art Gallery of Windsor celebrates Sandwich Town and sandwiches with The Sandwich Project, May 27st to October 1st, 2017. The exhibition is a “site-specific two-year project that explores the entangled relationships between place, history and identity vis-à-vis food culture in Windsor between the 1950s to present.”

“Windsor wouldn’t be Windsor if it hadn’t been for Sandwich,” says Manager of Planning Policy Michael Cooke. “Much of our identity as a city originates in this neighbourhood, and this milestone year is a great opportunity to immerse ourselves in its fascinating history.”