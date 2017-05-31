This Weekend the summer festival season kicks off with Ribfest on a new weekend.

Hosted by Northern Heat Rib Series this year’s festival takes place at the Riverfront Festival Plaza June 2nd to 4th.

The best rib teams from all over the country will be taking over Windsor and serving up the best ribs at the admission-free family event.

This year the festival will be adding craft beer, where attendees will have an opportunity to try a large selection of cold brews from across the province. Combine this with live music, food, a kid zone, life-size board games, backyard BBQ games and desserts; it’s an event organizers day you won’t want to miss.

Find more information on the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide!