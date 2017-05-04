Ste. Anne’s Parish in Tecumseh has received a second gift of $1.25 million from local philanthropist, Al Quesnel, for a total of $2.5-million. This gift doubles a donation Quesnel made last November in order to cover an anonymous donor’s pledge, after it fell through.

Together with half a million dollars raised by parishioners, this brings the church restoration campaign to three million dollars. The goal is $3.8-million.

“The time-frame of the church restoration has jumped ahead four or five years thanks to these incredible gifts,” said Rev. Eugène Roy. “We are deeply humbled and appreciative for these blessings. Mr. Quesnel has shown incredible generosity as well as philanthropic leadership. We are currently proceeding with exterior work on the walls of the church, as well as the chapel. After this week, we can now discuss in detail our hope to restore and reinstall the beautiful steeple of our church.” The steeple was removed nearly a decade ago after it was deemed unsafe.