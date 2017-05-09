St. Clair College students earned a total of 10 medals in 8 different competition categories at the 2017 Skills Ontario competition.

In addition to the student medals, the College was awarded the “College of Distinction Award” for the third time in five years. This award recognizes the college’s commitment to the skills initiative and has made significant investments to the skilled trades and technologies, striving for excellence in the classroom, shop and competition site.

“It is a proud moment for St. Clair College as we celebrate the dedication and hard work of our faculty and students who have an opportunity to compete provincially and demonstrate their expertise in their chosen field,” says Patti France, President of the College. “St. Clair has a long history of excellence at this level of competition and it is a celebrated achievement by both staff and our students.”

The medal winners and their categories are:

GOLD MEDALS

Catherine Chauvin – Baking

Meg Wilkinson – Graphic Design

Elizabeth Macovei – IT Solutions

Cornelius Froese – Web Development

SILVER MEDALS

Sonyta Yik – Baking

Jocolyn Norton-Kemeny – Restaurant Services

Kelly Ann Rondeau – IT Solutions

Gareth Mayville – Mechanical CADD

BRONZE MEDALS

Keisha Foldesi – Graphic Design

Mohammed Chams – IT Network