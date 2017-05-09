St. Clair College students earned a total of 10 medals in 8 different competition categories at the 2017 Skills Ontario competition.
In addition to the student medals, the College was awarded the “College of Distinction Award” for the third time in five years. This award recognizes the college’s commitment to the skills initiative and has made significant investments to the skilled trades and technologies, striving for excellence in the classroom, shop and competition site.
“It is a proud moment for St. Clair College as we celebrate the dedication and hard work of our faculty and students who have an opportunity to compete provincially and demonstrate their expertise in their chosen field,” says Patti France, President of the College. “St. Clair has a long history of excellence at this level of competition and it is a celebrated achievement by both staff and our students.”
The medal winners and their categories are:
GOLD MEDALS
Catherine Chauvin – Baking
Meg Wilkinson – Graphic Design
Elizabeth Macovei – IT Solutions
Cornelius Froese – Web Development
SILVER MEDALS
Sonyta Yik – Baking
Jocolyn Norton-Kemeny – Restaurant Services
Kelly Ann Rondeau – IT Solutions
Gareth Mayville – Mechanical CADD
BRONZE MEDALS
Keisha Foldesi – Graphic Design
Mohammed Chams – IT Network
