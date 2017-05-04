Sports fields in the City of Windsor are not ready to open, despite the Parks Department having pre-season maintenance completed.

Officials warn that playing on the fields in these very wet conditions could cause significant damage. The rain has also interfered with the final touches scheduled for this week, such as a final turf cut, re-grooming of the diamonds and line painting.

The condition of all baseball fields, which were scheduled to open this weekend, will be reassessed on Monday, and the rest of the City’s sports fields, which were scheduled to open at the end of next week, will be evaluated as well.

For questions about booking specific sport fields, you can call Jim Golab, Seasonal and Sport Facilitator, at 519-253-2300 ext. 2714.