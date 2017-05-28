Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor and Essex County.

Thunderstorms developing over southern Lower Michigan are expected to move into Ontario late this afternoon. There is potential for these thunderstorms to become severe with wind gusts to 90 km/h and 2 cm hail being the main threats.

All about watches and warnings:

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with Wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when there is evidence based on radar, satellite pictures, or from a reliable spotter that a storm is imminent or occurring with wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.