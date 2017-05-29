The SESQUI travelling dome and exhibition will make a stop on the Windsor riverfront this July.

The cutting-edge cinematic dome will offer audiences of all ages a true 360° immersive experience of the 22-minute film HORIZON, with scenes shot in every province and territory, showcasing Canada’s awe-inspiring landscapes, diversity of perspectives, artistic talents and the people that call Canada home. The film features over 380 on-screen performers and a soundtrack of both original and contemporary Canadian music.

Designed to inspire and captivate, HORIZON is a visually stunning journey through Canada that will amplify the senses, giving audiences a front row seat to the wonders of our country. Participants will take a ride on an illuminated dragon boat on the Rideau Canal and be enveloped by the spectacular Northern Lights, among 90 other breathtaking scenes.

“We are extraordinarily happy to have SESQUI represented in south-western Ontario by bringing our tour to Windsor,” said Andrea Stewart, SESQUI Executive Producer. “Our SESQUI cinematic dome experience will provide people of Windsor an awe-inspiring and fun experience for the whole family in the height of summer. We hope that when viewers see the raw beauty of Canada and the talented people who call it home, they will be inspired by the future that is all around us.”

SESQUI is supported by the province of Ontario as part of a line-up of Ontario150 celebrations taking place across the province in 2017. SESQUI is also a Canada 150 Signature Initiative, supported by the Government of Canada.

It will be in Windsor July 7th to July 11th, 2017 with 21 showings per day.

“I am pleased to welcome the SESQUI dome and this opportunity for our residents to experience their country and their province through this innovative experience,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens. “This is a year of celebration as we celebrate the 150th Anniversaries of Canada and Ontario and the City of Windsor’s 125th Birthday.”

Find more information online.