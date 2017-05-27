Partly CloudyNow
Saturday May 27th, 2017

Posted at 8:51am

Amherstburg
A serious accident in Amherstburg is under investigation.

It happened just before 8am in the area of County Road 10 (Middleside Road) and the 8th Concession.

Police say it involved a pickup truck and mid-size car. Both drivers had to extracted from their vehicles and have been transported to hospital.

One diver has serious injuries and the other life threatening injuries.

An accident reconstruction officer is on the scene, and the investigation continues.

Roads in the area are closed.

