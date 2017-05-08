A roundabout is coming to the intersection of Riverside Drive, University Avenue West, and Rosedale Avenue at the gateway to Olde Sandwich Towne, despite concerns from the Sandwich BIA and residents who spoke out against the proposed location of the Tecumseh/Brock Monument in the middle of the roundabout.

In a submission to council, Mary Ann Cuderman, chair of the BIA stated “The Statue was meant to be a focal point for Historic Sandwich, to be a catalyst for further development of the historical significance of the Town.”

Those who spoke to council all said they felt it needed to be in Patterson Park where it could be enjoyed, where it could be experienced up close, and used for education purposes.

City Council, in the end, decided to go with the recommendation and approved the roundabout with the statues in the middle.