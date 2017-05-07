Partly CloudyNow
Sunday May 7th, 2017

Posted at 4:00pm

Construction
Road construction projects in the City of Windsor are starting to get under way. Each Sunday we will provide an updated list of the current projects underway and the expected completion dates.

Fairview Boulevard:
Between Edgar Street and Turner Road,will be closed for sewer, watermain and road reconstruction until August 14th.

Wyandotte Street East:
From Watson Avenue to Westchester Drive will have lane closures for rehabilitation until July 1st.

Josephine Avenue:
From Wyandotte Street West to Straith Park will be closed for watermain work until July 21st.

Wyandotte Street West:
Eastbound Wyandotte Street West will be closed and westbound Wyandotte Street West will be reduced to one lane at the bridge over CP Rail​, between Crawford Avenue and Janette Avenue for bridge rehabilitation until August 4th.

