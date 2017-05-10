The public school board reports that just over 86% of students who began Grade 9 in 2011 earned an Ontario Secondary School Diploma by 2016. That’s an increase of 2.1% in the 5 year graduation rate over the previous year.

“Students have responded to the growing number of program opportunities,” says Vicki Houston, Superintendent responsible for Student Success. “There are more co-op programs with students earning credits while they gain valuable work experience. They also have many more Specialist High Skills Major programs to choose from.”