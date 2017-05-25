RainNow
Thursday May 25th, 2017

Posted at 11:00am

Amherstburg
Public input is being sought on the new high school planned for Amherstburg.

Prior to the selection of a site and the creation of a design the board wants to hear the community’s opinions and ideas.

Respondents to a brief survey can offer some input on the way they feel the school could prepare students for the future and how this new building can play a role in the community.

The new high school will serve the Amherstburg area as well as students from any elementary school in Essex County, who are considering a high school program similar to the one currently offered at Western Secondary School.

The survey can be found here.

It will be open for submissions until Friday, June 9th.

