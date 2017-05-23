OvercastNow
Tuesday May 23rd, 2017

Posted at 10:24am

City News
An investigation is being launched after a female prisoner was found unresponsive in her cell at the South West Detention Centre over the weekend.

Jail officials called Windsor Police around 9pm, Sunday evening, after the inmate was found unresponsive. Emergency assistance was provided, and the woman was transported to hospital.

She was later pronounced dead.

Police are investigating to determine if there was any criminal element to the death.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted today.

