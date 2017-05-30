Windsor Police have made a substantial seizure in an ongoing drug investigation.

Police say that in February 2017 officers from the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit and the Criminal Intelligence Unit received information from the Chatham-Kent Police Service in regards to a suspected drug trafficker operating in the City of Windsor.

An investigation was launched. It was discovered that large quantities of suspected illegal narcotics were being transported from Toronto to Windsor, then being distributed within our city.

The investigation culminated on Wednesday May 24th, 2017 with the execution of four search warrants within the City of Windsor.

As result of the investigation officers seized the following:

Slightly over 2 kilograms of suspected cocaine 5.8 grams of suspected crack cocaine 43 suspected Percocets Slightly under 1.5 kilograms of suspected cannabis marijuana Slightly over $70,000 Canadian currency Bear spray Pepper spray Money counter 2007 Mercedes-Benz – offence related property 2010 Buick LaCrosse – offence related property



Police say that the estimated potential street value of the seized narcotics is $222,360.

Two people have been arrested as a result of this investigation.

Sihat Jahangiri, a 30-year-old man from Windsor is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon (pepper spray) and two counts of possession of a weapon while prohibited (pepper spray).

Christopher Scollon, a 31-year-old man from Windsor is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a prohibited weapon (pepper spray).