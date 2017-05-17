

Windsor Police are loo kin for witnesses in a hit and run investigation.

The accident happened around 5pm on Saturday May 6th, 2017 in the 1300 block of the Ouellette Avenue.

Investigators believe there may be additional witnesses they have not spoken to regarding the incident. They are interested in speaking with anyone who may have been present moments before, during, or immediately following the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4111.