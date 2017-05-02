Windsor Police are investigating the reports of a suspicious person near an elementary school in the 6200 block of Roseville Garden Drive.

Police say that on Monday, May 1st a student reported that she was approached by an unknown male on her way to school at approximately 1pm. The male attempted to communicate with the student, but she ignored him and went to school.

Investigators believe they have been able to identify the involved male and the investigation is ongoing.

The man is described as white in his mid 20’s. He was wearing all black clothing, ripped jeans and arm tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4380, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.