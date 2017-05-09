Windsor Police are investigating a pharmacy robbery.

It happened at 8:50pm on Monday May 8th, 2017 in the 1700 block of Huron Church Road.

Investigation revealed that minutes earlier two men had entered the business, approached the rear pharmacy area, and demanded narcotics.

Both suspects were armed with knives and had their identity concealed as they were wearing respirator style masks.

The suspects obtained a quantity of narcotics, and fled the business running eastbound out the front doors.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.