Windsor Police are investigating a forcible confinement incident.

Police say that on Saturday, May 6th, 2017, shortly after midnight, they were called to the 1000 block of Lincoln Road for a report of a serious assault, which had occurred at a different location.

They say that a 19-year-old female victim was located at the Lincoln Road address suffering from several non-life threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The investigation quickly determined that the offence took place in an apartment unit located in the 300 block of University Avenue East. Investigators do not believe this to be a random act.

Windsor residents Samantha Watson and Nicole May both 21 years of age have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

The Major Crime Branch continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com