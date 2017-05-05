Windsor Police are investigating a robbery at a convenience store.

Police say that 9:45pm on Thursday, May 4th, 2017 at approximately 9:45 pm police were called to the convenience store located that is located in the first block of Shepherd Street East.

They say that three male suspects entered the store. One suspect pointed what is believed to be a handgun at the lone clerk. The clerk fled to a safe location in the store. A second suspect was carrying a knife.

Moments after the suspects determined that the clerk had fled to safety, all three suspects ran from the store on foot in a northbound direction in the 1400 block of Dufferin Place.

A quantity of merchandise was taken from the store. No one was injured.

The first suspect is described as a white male with a medium complexion and in his early 20’s. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a blue stripe across the chest with white lettering “HABITAT,” black pants, and a black mask covering his face from the nose down. He had a blue University of Windsor shopping bag and a handgun in his right hand.

The second suspect was a white male, wearing a black jacket with hood, white stripe across the chest/upper arms/upper back, black pants, and white running shoes with black soles. His face was covered with a white fabric, and he was carrying a knife in his right hand.

The third suspect was also a white male, wearing a navy hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes with white soles and was carrying a black shopping bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.