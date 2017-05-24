Windsor Police have identified a man killed on Saturday April 29th, 2017 in the 2900 block of Tecumseh Road East.

A post-mortem conducted on the 43-year-old male victim identified the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

Investigators believe that the victim may have been struck by a vehicle, with the impact causing his injuries and death.

It is possible that the involved driver was not even aware that a person had been struck.

The deceased man has been identified as Steven Hill (also known as Steven Kiyoshk) from Windsor.

Police say that Hill was last seen on Saturday April 29th, 2017 at approximately 1:30am as he was being dropped off by a cab at his residence located above the Little Memphis Cabaret located at 2998 Tecumseh Road East.

Investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who may have seen Steven Hill between the hours of 1:30am and 4:45am during the morning of Saturday April 29th, 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.