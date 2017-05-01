Windsor police continue to investigate a weekend homicide.

Police say that around 3:55am they were called to the 2900 block of Tecumseh Road East for a report of an injured person on the sidewalk.

They say that a passing motorist had stopped to assist the injured male victim, who was found lying on the north sidewalk.

The 43-year-old victim, identified as a Windsor resident, was transported to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

The Major Crimes Branch continues to actively investigate this homicide.

A post-mortem examination was conducted Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.