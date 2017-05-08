Partly CloudyNow
Monday May 8th, 2017

Posted at 11:15am

Crime
Police are investigating after a gun was allegedly fired from a car in west Windsor over the weekend.

Officers were called around 3:45am, Sunday morning, to the area of Campbell and Grove for a report of shots fired. Police learned that an argument occurred in a motor vehicle that escalated into the passenger firing multiple gunshots in the air from the passenger side window.

Police say the driver stopped the vehicle, the passenger exited, and then fired additional gunshots into the roadway and door frame of the vehicle.

He then allegedly fled eastbound on foot on Grove Avenue.

Officers were able to identify the suspect and later arrested him.

A 31-year-old male from Windsor is charged with reckless discharging of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

