Planning for the 2017 Tecumseh Corn Festival is in full swing.

This years festival takes place from August 24th to 27th The Festival and the organizer committee is looking forward to

delivering another successful event this summer. This includes the upcoming launch of an App.

“Tecumseh is known for the Corn Festival,” says Mayor Gary McNamara. “We are proud to have it as our premier event in Town. I’m excited the Festival Committee has already begun planning for another great weekend.”

The Corn Festival Committee is working with major sponsor Bonduelle and is seeking additional corporate sponsors.

“Our sponsors are the reason we are able to put on the Festival,” said David Lozinsky, Chair of the Corn Festival Committee. “We are grateful to the many businesses in Town who not only help support this local event, but help us to make it an event recognized in Ontario.”

Full details on events and performers will be announced as planning continues and schedules are completed. Anyone interested in being a part of the event is encouraged to visit the website www.tecumsehcornfestival.ca.