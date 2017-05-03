The Charity Chix
Tonight at The St. Clair Centre For The Arts, overlooking the Detroit skyline, Windsor Police are celebrating the service’s 150th anniversary with a gala.
Including raffles, a silent auction run by the Charity Chix, a badge ceremony for the newest constables, and service awards, tonight’s event is part of a week-long celebration of the Windsor Police Service.
John Greer and Sheryl Dunn Greer selling copies of “The Border Police”
Steve Betteridge (L) and Roger McLaren
Andrea Bechard (L) and Daphne Osakwe
Silent auction items donated by Glass Monkey Studio
Natalie Koutras (L) and Rachel O’Toole
The Windsor Police 150th Anniversary cruiser, which was unveiled last month, is parked outside of The St. Clair Centre for tonight’s celebration.
