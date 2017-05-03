OvercastNow
Wednesday May 3rd, 2017

Posted at 7:25pm

Tonight at The St. Clair Centre For The Arts, overlooking the Detroit skyline, Windsor Police are celebrating the service’s 150th anniversary with a gala.

Including raffles, a silent auction run by the Charity Chix, a badge ceremony for the newest constables, and service awards, tonight’s event is part of a week-long celebration of the Windsor Police Service.

John Greer and Sheryl Dunn Greer selling copies of “The Border Police”

Steve Betteridge (L) and Roger McLaren

Andrea Bechard (L) and Daphne Osakwe

Silent auction items donated by Glass Monkey Studio

Natalie Koutras (L) and Rachel O’Toole

The Windsor Police 150th Anniversary cruiser, which was unveiled last month, is parked outside of The St. Clair Centre for tonight’s celebration.

 

