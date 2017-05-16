Twenty-five years ago Windsor Mayor Mike Hurst and his city council packed a large red “W” with city memorabilia as part of Windsor’s centennial celebrations. As per the instructions, that time capsule was opened today. Once city officials located it, of course.

“That ‘W’ perplexed us for months,” said current mayor Drew Dilkens, explaining the saga of finding the time capsule, which was eventually located in the parking garage offices.

Past and present city council members were in attendance for today’s opening at the Chimczuk Museum, as well as Centennial Coordinator Gisele Seguin, who is currently the city’s director of public affairs and communications.

Once the metal “W” was flipped over and pried open, it unveiled a letter from former mayor Hurst; centennial souveniers including a tie, a flag, wine, and a cigar; a baseball signed by the 1992 city and county councils; and much more, including a brick that had organizers stumped for a few moments before remembering that it was from the YMCA renovations that were going on at the time the capsule was sealed.

The capsule also included the winners from essay, poetry, and colouring contests held that year. Crystal Gauvin-Craig entered and won the colouring contest when she was twelve, and was on hand today to see her artwork removed from the capsule.

“I had forgotten that I had something in there until my mom reminded me,” laughed Gauvin-Craig, calling today’s experience “nostalgic.”

Back in 1992 there was a song written to commemorate the city’s anniversary, known as the Centennial Song. Today’s event joined current high school singers with choir members who performed twenty-five years ago to sing that catchy tune one more time.

“It’s been a wonderful voyage back to 1992,” said Dilkens as the event wrapped up.

“Thank you to today’s mayor Drew for allowing us to finish off what we started twenty-five years ago,” said Seguin.

The capsule and it’s contents will be on display at The Chimczuk Museum from late May until July, and city council plans to repack the “W” with current memorabilia, to be opened again during the city’s 150th anniversary celebrations.