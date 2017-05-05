St. Clair College’s Student Life Centre was filled with officers and pride with the Dedication Ceremony for the tunnel honouring John Atkinson taking place Friday morning.

Family, friends, hundreds of law enforcement officers, and members of the public came to show their support for the fallen officer and celebrate him on the 11th anniversary of his death.

The bridge over the Herb Gray Parkway at St. Clair College is now the Senior Constable John Atkinson Memorial Tunnel.

The dedication acted as a perfect fit, as John Atkinson attended St. Clair College, as did his wife Shelley. Their son is also currently attending, and their daughter also plans to attend, giving them a warm welcome to the College every day from their late father.