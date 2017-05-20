OvercastNow
Saturday May 20th, 2017

Posted at 2:32pm

Saturday morning, after the Mayor’s Walk, the highly anticipated Great Canadian Flag Ceremony took place.

Thousands of supporters arrived at the foot of Ouellette and Riverside to view the Great Canadian Flag being raised, that is now flying high at Windsor’s waterfront. Cheers roared as the flag was raised, with praise being heard throughout.

The Great Canadian Flag project was made possible from Government of Canada funding, the Canada 150 Fund, fundraising campaigns from the Project Team, and the City of Windsor.

The key to the flag.

