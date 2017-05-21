ClearNow
Sunday May 21st, 2017

Posted at 10:07pm

College
Julie Edwards poses beside a photo of herself taken around 20 years previously

St. Clair College ended off their 50th Homecoming Weekend with a 70’s Style Coffee House in their Student Life Centre.

Live performances from local artists went on all evening, with the talent of Leanne Hayes, Scotty Hughs, and Mr. Chill & Greg Cox being among them. Performances were made to pay tribute to the late “Blind Child” Gerry Gaughan, a former St. Clair College professor and supporter of Blues music.

A special guest arrived to surprise the crowd at the event: the poster woman for the weekend’s events from one of the College’s 80’s photos at Griffin Hollow. After years of searching, a social media campaign resulted in the finding of Julie Edwards, the then high school student who has been seen all around town in the Homecoming Weekend advertisements.

 

