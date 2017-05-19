OvercastNow
Friday May 19th, 2017

Posted at 9:01pm

St. Clair College has started their 50th Anniversary celebrations with their Sights & Sounds event, where the Windsor Symphony Youth Quartet performed.

This free event gave students, staff, and alumni a chance to enjoy an evening of music with refreshments including crepes and a chocolate fountain. All were enjoyed in the new Student Life Centre that was opened in March.

The College also took the opportunity to unveil their newest installation recognizing alumni of the college: their freshly installed Alumni of Distinction wall.

In addition to that, a new scholarship– the Christian Vegh – Windsor Symphony Orchestra Scholarship– was announced which will benefit Music Theatre Performance students.

This is just the beginning of the College’s 50th Anniversary celebrations, with 2 sold-out events taking place Saturday and another free event taking place on Sunday. Learn more about all their events for this weekend on their website here.

 

 

The new alumni wall was designed by St. Clair College Student Brandon Roy.

