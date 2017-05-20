The annual Mayor’s Walk took place along the riverfront, beginning at Ambassador Park as it does every year. This year, however, it ended at Dieppe Gardens for a special street party for the 125th birthday of the city.

The walk included several local groups as well as supportive individuals and families who gathered together to celebrate Windsor’s birthday.

This year’s walk also included the Memorial Cup coming down the riverfront, as well as a large assortment of multicultural flags from around the world to be carried down, showing how diverse Windsor is.