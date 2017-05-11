Internationally renowned Canadian author Margaret Atwood visited The University of Windsor this afternoon for a reading and question and answer session with a packed auditorium.

Atwood, who is also a poet, literary critic, and bird conservationist, read to the roughly 450 people assembled from her 2016 novel Hag-Seed, a modern re-telling of Shakespeare’s The Tempest.

Following the reading Atwood answered questions on finding inspiration as a writer, her 1969 novel The Edible Woman, and her feelings about the new television series based on her book The Handmaid’s Tale. When asked about her life regrets and advice for millennials, Atwood responded that she “can’t remember what [she’s] supposed to regret,” noting that events that seem a tragedy at eighteen are a comedy at forty, and by seventy you won’t even remember the names of the people involved.

This event took place thanks to Martin Deck, the Sales and Marketing Coordinator for The University of Windsor Book Store. Atwood applauds Deck’s work selling books throughout Windsor and on Pelee Island to raise money for bird conservation efforts, and visited the university at his request.

The UWindsor Bookstore was also on hand to sell copies of Atwood’s work, and held a signing outside of the auditorium after the presentation.