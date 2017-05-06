The first Saturday of May is also known as Free Comic Book day for many, and that was celebrated at many locations across the city.

Downtown Windsor celebrated the event with their annual free comics being given at Rogues Comic Gallery, Adventure Bay, and the Art Gallery of Windsor. Families and individuals were able to enjoy not only free comics, but free admission to the Art Gallery and the museum.

Paper Heroes celebrated the day with showing support for the Fight Like Mason Foundation, and of course, with free comics as well. Cartoon Kingdom celebrates not only Free Comic Book Day, but also their newly announced Presenting Sponsorship with the Windsor ComiCon with giving away 5 pairs of tickets for the event.

The celebrations continue with Super Heroes being present across the city for the day.