The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at in Windsor, with the City of Windsor and the Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) held the first annual Run for Windsor event at the Riverfront Festival Plaza. The fundraising run benefits the WRH Urgent Care Centre.

The plaza was filled with energetic locals eager to run and show support for the cause, as well as multiple vendors.

There was both a 1k walk/run and 5k run that attendees could participate in, both of which went down the Riverfront Trail.

Learn more about the run and future events at their website here.