As part of the city’s 125th anniversary celebrations, Windsor City Council held a special reenactment of an 1892 council meeting today at city hall.

Prior to the meeting’s start time, attendees were encouraged to don costumes and were welcomes into council chambers by a jaunty piano tune playing over the speakers. Council members, city clerks, attendees, and even the media were dressed in 1800’s garb to ensure that everyone in attendance was part of the night’s performance.

Just before the meeting officially came to order Councillor Fred Francis could be heard to say “This is the most nervous I’ve ever been before a council meeting.”

Once things got underway, the council went on to discuss women’s rights, the local police service, Hiram Walker’s role in the city )including a while segment with a time traveller, and a sketch of the current hot-button topic of his statue), a wonderful monologue on civil rights from Councillor John Elliott, and the announcement of the Town of Windsor officially becoming incorporated as a city.

The script for tonight’s performance was written by Christopher Menard, Cultural Development and Willistead Manor Coordinator for The City of Windsor. Afterwards he said he was pleased with the fun event, and that the whole event was meant to be “lighthearted.” The costumes for the event were provided by Korda Zone and Windsor Light Music Theatre.

A similar event was held in 1992 when the city celebrated its centennial. A VHS tape of that performance was found in the time capsule opened on Tuesday morning.