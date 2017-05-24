Canadian Armed Forces helicopters took to soggy skies in Downtown Windsor, Wednesday evening, to conduct anti-terrorism military training exercises.

Designed to familiarize pilots with the challenges of flying in an urban environment during a simulated attack, the training involved CH-146 Griffon helicopters flying north from the Windsor airport to the Riverfront, then west to Ouellette Avenue over the Chrysler building.

Officials say the aircraft were to fly no lower than 200 feet and the exercises were carefully planned and closely controlled for public safety.

Training continues from 10pm to midnight on Wednesday and picks up again Thursday from 5pm to 7pm, and from 10pm to midnight.

The Canadian Armed Forces conducted a similar exercise in Windsor in 2011.