The Annual Walk so Kids Can Talk for Kids Help Phone took place at Optimist Memorial Park park Sunday morning, presented by BMO.

The national event is celebrating its 16th year, while it has been held in Windsor since 2004. This year, like the years before it, the cause gathered a large group of local supporters.

The fundraising walk is expected to once again bring thousands of Canadians in over 37 locations across the country together to show their support for Kids Help Phone. This is Kids Help Phone’s only major fundraising endeavor of the year, which makes it more vital for the cause. This year’s walk also coincided with BMO’s 200th year of operation.

Last year, over 10,000 Canadians walked, which raised more than $3.5 million.