The International Men’s March to raise awareness on sexual violence against women, Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, took place Saturday morning at the Riverside Sportsmen Club and Ganatchio Trail.

The annual free event has men walk a mile in high heel shoes, not to fund raise, but to simply raise awareness in the community while taking the opportunity to also keep them educated and aware on the subject.

