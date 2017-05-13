The annual Science Rendezvouz is taking place Saturday until 4pm at the University of Windsor’s CAW building.

The non-profit event promotes the importance of science in today’s society. Many hands-on activities were laid out for kids and the whole family to enjoy as they learned more about many different kinds of science. A science show, science carnival, science challenge and many other entertaining things will take place throughout the day.

This year is celebrating the UN designated International Year of Light.