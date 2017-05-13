The Windsor Sportsmen’s Club hosted the 59th Annual Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday morning at Reaume and Dieppe Park.

Kids under 12 were able to enjoy free bait from Wally’s Bait & Tackle, had the opportunity to win prizes and giveaways, and were also able to participate in the derby. This event is part of Bob Izumi’s Kids, Cops, & Canadian Tire Fishing Days.

The event gives children a chance to enjoy recreational fishing with their families and enjoy the beautiful spring weather after winter has finally gone.