Partly CloudyNow
18 °C
64 °F
Partly CloudySat
21 °C
69 °F		Mostly CloudySun
19 °C
66 °F		ClearMon
19 °C
67 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Saturday May 13th, 2017

Posted at 12:35pm

Community Photos
Print Friendly

The Windsor Sportsmen’s Club hosted the 59th Annual Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday morning at Reaume and Dieppe Park.

Kids under 12 were able to enjoy free bait from Wally’s Bait & Tackle, had the opportunity to win prizes and giveaways, and were also able to participate in the derby. This event is part of Bob Izumi’s Kids, Cops, & Canadian Tire Fishing Days.

The event gives children a chance to enjoy recreational fishing with their families and enjoy the beautiful spring weather after winter has finally gone.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.