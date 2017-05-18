windsoriteDOTca - windsor ontario news, breaking news, local news, arts, music, events, restaurants, hyperlocal neighbourhood newspaper & city guide
windsoriteDOTca - windsor ontario news, breaking news, local news, arts, music, events, restaurants, hyperlocal neighbourhood newspaper & city guide
News
Accidents
Arts
Border Road
Business
City News
Construction
County News
Crime
Events Coming Up
Features
Fires
Health
Photo Of The Day
Sports
Weekly Top Newsmakers
Events
All Events
Types Of Events
Arts
Charity
Community
Crafts
Festivals
Film
Food
Health
Music
New Years
Professional
Sports
Theatre
Submit Your Event Form
Event Correction Form
City Guide
Advertise
News Tips
Now
26 °C
79 °F
Thu
29 °C
85 °F
Fri
16 °C
60 °F
Sat
19 °C
67 °F
Send Us A News Tip
Home
Features >
Photo Of The Day
Photo Of The Day – Thursday May 18th, 2017
Thursday May 18th, 2017
Posted at 7:30am
Photo Of The Day
By Lolla Fayoumi
Do You Like This Article?
Comment With Facebook
ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our
Comment Policy
.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.
Trending
Two Windsor Men Arrested In Amherstburg With Stolen Motorcycles And Weapons
Improvements Planned For Busy County Road 22 And County Road 19 Intersection
Windsor Airshow Cancelled
Teen Killed At Leamington Crosswalk
Lasalle Teen Charged After Fatal Rollover In Amherstburg
Get Ready For Expressway Construction
Police Looking For Witnesses In Hit And Run Investigation
PHOTOS: Windsor Opens 25 Year Old Time Capsule
Five Hours Of Fun In Walkerville Thursday
Editor's Picks
First Year Enrolment Projected To Be Up At UWindsor
Parking Rates Going Up At UWindsor
PHOTOS: City Council Sets The Clock Back To 1892
PHOTOS: Windsor Opens 25 Year Old Time Capsule
Improvements Planned For Busy County Road 22 And County Road 19 Intersection
LaSalle Plans Open House For Proposed New Fire Station, Community Room And Redesigned Park
Get Ready For Expressway Construction
Road Construction You Should Know About This Week
Essex County Highway Construction This Week
-Facebook-
-Twitter-
Follow @windsoriteDOTca
-Instagram-
-Breaking News Alerts-
Enter your email address to get breaking news alerts!
-Daily News Digest-
Contribute:
Send In A News Tip
/
Contact Us
/
Submit an Event
/
Write An Article
/
Join Our Flickr Pool
/
Tweet Us @windsoriteDOTca
General
About
Events
News Tips
More Info
Comment Policy
Contact Us
Our Staff
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Your Business
Advertise
Connect
Facebook
Twitter
Flickr
YouTube
News Tips
Copyright 2010 - 2017 windsoriteDOTca inc. All rights reserved.
Comment With Facebook