Tecumseh OPP are investigating a pharmacy robbery in the town.

It happened around 7pm on May 4th, 2017 the I.D.A. pharmacy in the 11000 block of Tecumseh Road.

Police say that a suspect entered the pharmacy, confronting the staff and left the premises with a minimal amount of narcotics.

The suspect was seen getting into the passenger seat of an awaiting grey vehicle, which was parked at the Metro grocery store parking lot. The vehicle left the area travelling westbound on Tecumseh Road towards the Windsor.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’7″/ 5’8″ tall, with a medium build,with brown hair, a deep voice and believed to be in his 30’s to 40’s.

The suspect wore a jean jacket with jeans, black winter gloves, a dark-colored ball cap, a black bandana, tinted aviator glasses, and carried a black umbrella and a green recyclable bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ontario Provincial Police Essex County Major Crime Unit at 519-723-2491 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).