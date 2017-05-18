Parking rates at the University of Windsor are set to increase for the 2016-2017 school year, pending Board of Governor approval of the budget on May 23rd.

The proposed new rate for Faculty and Staff lots is $803.76. To compare, the rate for 2016-2017 was $764.59. The rate for the 2015-2016 school year was $728.14, for the 2014-2015 school year it was $661.98, and for the 2013-2014 school year was $601.80.

One remote lot, located under the Ambassador Bridge for staff will have a rate of $653.39. It was $621.61 in 2016-2017, and $592.35 for the 2015-2016 school year. For the 2014-2015 school year it was $538.19, and for the 2013-2014 school year it was $489.26.

The proposed new rate for students for an eight month pass is $351.23 For the past school year it was $333.16. For the 2015-2016 it was $317.79, for the 2014-2015 school year it was $302.19, and for the 2013-2014 school year it was $287.80.

For a 12 month pass the proposed rate is $420, up from $399.28. It was $380.97 in 2015-2016. It was $362.16, in 2014-2015 and for the 2013-2014 school year it was $344.91.

A parking garage permit for students for eight months will cost $537.07, up from $509.72. For the 2015-2016 school year it was $485.14. The rate in for 2014-2015 school year was $441.31, and for the 2013-2014 school year was $401.20.

All rates are before tax.

The university states that the proposed rates continue to be below the median rate for parking at other Ontario universities.